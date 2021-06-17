UBS Group AG Sells 5,598 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,591,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,673.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 180,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

