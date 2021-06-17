UBS Group AG Purchases 73,922 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 259,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

