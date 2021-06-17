UBS Group AG Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38.

