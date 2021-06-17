UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 334,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRIL opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $980.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.96. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.