UBS Group AG Buys 94,800 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $1,390,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $1,486,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $271,500.00.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

