Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 7.5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.09 and last traded at $114.97. Approximately 14,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 872,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,788 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,007. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

