Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 56,405 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,771% compared to the average volume of 3,014 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

