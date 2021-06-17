Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.82.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

