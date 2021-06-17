Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Insider Sells $994,745.50 in Stock

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:TUEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. Tuesday Morning Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.