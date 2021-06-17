Truist Securities Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $331.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $305.00 to $331.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $187.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $187.20 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

