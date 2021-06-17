Truist Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $124.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target lifted by Truist from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $107.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

