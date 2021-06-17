TRON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $1.00 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000159 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

