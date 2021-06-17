Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 673,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 431,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

About Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

