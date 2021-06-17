TriumphX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 8% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $539,084.27 and $1.14 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.58 or 0.00760042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.13 or 0.07740967 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.