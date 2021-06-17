Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.37.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.63. 432,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$671.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

