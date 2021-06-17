Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-92 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,861. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Hair purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

