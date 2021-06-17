TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $672.89

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $672.89 and last traded at $672.89, with a volume of 4761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $668.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $621.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

