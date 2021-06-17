Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 966 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 763% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $4,218,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $237.14 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

