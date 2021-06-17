Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,878 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 221 put options.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

