Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,322 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 975% compared to the average daily volume of 495 call options.

NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 23,773,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,461. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CATB shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

