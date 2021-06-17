TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $229,550.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00.

TPIC stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

