Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 132.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 78.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 181.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded down $9.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.73. 27,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,586. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.