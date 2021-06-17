Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 107,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,537,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 64,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 190.9% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

ROP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $453.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,911. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.