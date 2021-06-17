Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $399.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

