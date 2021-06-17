Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $372,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,623. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80.

