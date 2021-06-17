Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $185.56. 12,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,331. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.