Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.70 and a 52 week high of $263.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

