Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,344. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.12 and a 12 month high of $239.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

