Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 5537739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

