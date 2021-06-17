Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$47.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.38.

TSE TOU opened at C$33.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.92. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$34.33. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares in the company, valued at C$201,390,143.43. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

