Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $354,000 Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

