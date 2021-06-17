Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $226,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Separately, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

