Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $529.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

