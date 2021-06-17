Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

