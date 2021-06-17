Toronto Dominion Bank Has $119,000 Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

PDD stock opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.97 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

