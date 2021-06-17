Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. two has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

