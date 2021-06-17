Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,677 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 55,496 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.20. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.