Tornado Hits Market Capitalization of $325,796.34 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $54.30 or 0.00143641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $325,796.34 and $301,096.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00180134 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.41 or 0.00913726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.91 or 0.99933399 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.