Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.