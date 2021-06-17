Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

