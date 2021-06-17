Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Tofutti Brands stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. Tofutti Brands has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
