Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tofutti Brands stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.49. Tofutti Brands has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

