Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $182,828.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80.

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 320,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,171. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75, a PEG ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.