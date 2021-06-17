Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.86

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -197.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

