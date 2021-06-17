Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 331,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,965. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

