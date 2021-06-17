Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 800,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 164,162 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

