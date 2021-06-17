Timothy Archer Sells 5,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65.

Lam Research stock opened at $638.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

