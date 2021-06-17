Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Capitalization Hits $5.03 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $5.03 million and $55,109.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.00764186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

