ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $32.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

TDUP stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

