THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.48 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $9.48 billion and approximately $393.69 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.