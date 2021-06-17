TheStreet Upgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to “C”

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

